Crackle Plus Signs Agreement to Launch App on VEWD Smart TVs

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced TODAY an agreement to launch the Crackle app on Smart TVs and set-top boxes powered by Vewd, the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions. Shipping on almost 40 million connected TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles, and cars each year, Vewd powers the app store, home screen, and promotion experiences on such brands as Sony, Hisense, Vestel, Vodafone, Swisscom, as well as many others.

At launch, Crackle content will be available to customers in the U.S on TVs powered by Vewd's software. As a result, customers will gain access to Crackle's extensive library of blockbuster film titles and classic TV series as well as a growing list of original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences such as Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, After the Murder of Albert Lima, Breaking Beauty, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Robert the Bruce, Spides, Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, The Clearing, Insomnia, and Going From Broke, which recently commenced production for its second season.

Vewd's software not only powers the app store experience for their customers, but also enables programmatic promotion of content from dozens of streaming video entertainment apps. Vewd was founded in 2002, and has shipped its streaming software on more than 350 million devices to date.

President of Crackle Plus Philippe Guelton said, "Crackle is thrilled to partner with Vewd to open the door for their customers to our expanding collection of Originals and Exclusives, as well as our ever-changing library of studio films, docu-series, sports content, and classic TV shows."

"Consumers are increasingly turning to AVOD services like Crackle to meet their on-demand content needs," said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO of Vewd. "Now with the Crackle app on Vewd-enabled devices, our customers can keep up with consumer demand and deliver some of THE WORLD'S BEST blockbuster film titles and classic TV series out the gate."

Crackle Plus linear and VOD networks are available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 29 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.