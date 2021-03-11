Crackle Plus Expands Distribution Agreement With Plex

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced TODAY that it entered into an agreement with Plex, the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite free movies, TV, and entertainment, to represent Plex's U.S. advertising inventory in the direct ad sales market. This relationship will allow the award-winning Crackle Plus ad sales team to market Plex to the biggest marketers and consumer brands in the U.S.

Plex and Crackle began working together in May 2020. This was followed by the launch of a Popcornflix VOD offering on Plex in November 2020 and the launch of the first linear channels from Crackle and Popcornflix in the U.S. in December 2020 and January 2021.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, "With this strategic advertising relationship we are extending our successful content and distribution agreements to represent the entire Plex content offering to the advertising community."

Plex provides more types of content from one place than any other service, bringing free, on-demand movies and TV shows together with 160+ free-to-stream live TV channels, as well as user's favorite podcasts, web shows, news, music, and more, all through one beautiful interface, from any device or platform. TODAY Plex offers on-demand entertainment channels with content from the world's biggest publishing studios, including Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate, and Legendary, as well as free-to-stream live TV channels from AMC, A+E, and more.

"Crackle Plus has been a valued partner in every part of our expansion into offering consumers great free-to-watch movies and TV shows," said Shawn Eldridge, VP of strategic alliances at Plex. "Working with them for direct ad sales is a natural extension that will allow easier campaign planning for advertising partners."

The unique relationship between Crackle Plus and Plex allows easier campaign planning through a single point of contact, resulting in more targeted advertising. Thanks to Plex's robust content category management abilities, Crackle Plus can offer specific and brand-safe packages for their advertising partners. This arrangement furthers Crackle Plus' mission in the ad sales world to bring confidence to the marketplace by using the power of direct inventory planning and purchasing to deliver the transparency the industry is looking for when purchasing ads via multiple layers of resellers.

To learn more about Plex visit https://www.plex.tv/. Watch Plex video on demand here or Live TV on Plex here.