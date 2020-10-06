Crackle Announces the US Premiere of LENNOX LEWIS: THE UNTOLD STORY

Launching on Thursday, October 15.

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company and one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today the premiere of its original documentary, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, launching on Thursday, October 15.

Lennox Lewis: THE UNTOLD STORY follows the three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Lennox Lewis, as he defies all odds on his inspiring journey to become one of the most decorated boxers in history. Narrated by Dr. Dre, the documentary features never-before-seen footage from Lewis' personal archives, extensive interviews with Lewis and some of his greatest competitors including Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Evander Holyfield.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle adds Lennox Lewis: THE UNTOLD STORY alongside original and exclusive titles that can only be found on Crackle, including Spides, Corporate Animals, Blue Iguana, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters, The Clearing, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, and Going From Broke, recently picked up for a second season.

Lennox Lewis: THE UNTOLD STORY is distributed in NORTH AMERICA by Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, and the supplier of exclusive and original content for Crackle Plus.

From a modest and challenging upbringing to an Olympic Gold medal and reign as undisputed heavyweight champion, Lewis' story is one of redemption and forgiveness and the perseverance and strength needed to overcome obstacles. The documentary unfolds his inspirational journey as Lewis draws back the curtain on his childhood and career to unveil what makes a true champion. Written by Josh Dubin and Seth Koch, Lennox Lewis: THE UNTOLD STORY was produced by Rick Lazes, Nick Koshoff and Tom DeNucci.

"The documentary delivers a powerful message and I am so glad we were able to tell this story," said Lewis. "For anyone watching who feels they can't make it in life, I am proof that you can."

"We are proud to bring this inspirational story of Lennox's historic boxing career to Crackle," said Richard De Croce, SVP of Programming at Crackle Plus. "We know our audience will appreciate Lennox's passion and determination to overcome the obstacles he's faced and reach his dreams both in and out of the ring."

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

Watch the trailer here:

