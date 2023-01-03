Corey Feldman to Appear in Person for the U.S. Premiere of THE BIRTHDAY

Iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman is starting the New Year off with a bang. Feldman is thrilled to participate in Jordan Peele's film series "The Lost Rider: A Chronicle of Hollywood Sacrifice" presented by Film at Lincoln Center from January 5-14.

Jordan Peele, acclaimed director of era defining films Get Out, Us and 2022's blockbuster NOPE, has personally curated a slate of films that will serve to guide an understanding of NOPE's thematic pillars from Blaxploitation to the moral implications of child stardom. Corey Feldman, a longtime advocate of protecting children in the industry, is honored to have four of his films selected as part of this important series.

The U.S. premiere of Eugenio Mira's The Birthday will take place on Friday, January 13 at 6:30 pm and 9:15 pm. The film was theatrically released in Spain and Germany and received multiple awards in 2006 including Best Horror Screenplay and Best Art Direction at the Sitges Film Festival. Feldman also won the Best Actor award for his performance at the Luxembourg Film Festival the same year.

Additional screenings of films starring Feldman include Friday The 13th: The Final Chapter on Sunday, January 8 at 8:30 pm; Rob Reiner's coming of age favorite Stand By Me on Tuesday, January 10 at 6:30 pm; and cult classic Dream A Little Dream on Tuesday, Jan 10 at 8:30 pm.

Jordan Peele describes The Birthday as "a cinematic marvel that demands captivation and will never relent to your expectations. A true 'what-the-f-did-I-just-watch' experience. Feldman at his best." Feldman will participate in a Q&A immediately following the 6:30pm screening, along with Eugenio Mira, who will be flying in from Spain to attend the CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS where his TV show Garcia is nominated for Best New Foreign Series. Both Feldman and Garcia will be present to introduce the 9:15pm screening that evening.

Feldman states "I am truly humbled, honored and beyond grateful that Jordan has selected these pieces of work which I am extremely proud of. The cherry on top is certainly the excitement and gratitude I feel knowing that American audiences will finally have an opportunity to watch The Birthday, what I consider my personal best, and screening it in 35mm as it deserves to be seen.

This film was my favorite and most challenging acting role to date. The Birthday is a tour de force from a soon to be legendary director, who even at the start of his career was already a master of his craft, bringing a delightfully twisted tale to life in a mind-blowing cinematic experience that we call The Birthday."