Conspiracy Drama WE GOT THIS Premieres On Sundance Now September 3

Exclusive North American Premiere on Sundance Now on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

AMC Networks' streaming service Sundance Now features the Exclusive North American Premiere of the new Swedish conspiracy drama WE GOT THIS on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with a new episode available every following Thursday.

With a mix of dark comedy and thrilling conspiracy, this 6-part series is based on true speculations of the real-life murder of a former Swedish prime minister. We Got This revolves around down-on-his-luck George English (series creator and writer Schiaffino Musarra, The Man with the Red Horn), an American living in Sweden, who decides to try and solve a famous 30-year-old murder to collect its big reward. The series is ta winner of the Series Mania Co-Pitch. Sundance Now is AMC Networks' premiere streaming service for engrossing true crime, heart-stopping dramas and fiercely intelligent thrillers from around the world.

Grieving from the recent death of his father, the sudden collapse of his career and the arrival of an unsurmountable government debt, George English, an American living in Sweden stumbles onto an unlikely situation - a chance for a 50 million Swedish Crown reward for solving the 30-year-old murder of the former prime minister, Olof Palme. Naturally, George begins to imagine that cracking the Palme case could be the answer to all his problems.

Together with his closest friend, a not-so-intrepid journalist who wants nothing to do with the case; a whacky conspiracy theorist; and a former police officer, they follow the case into a web of conspiracy. Keeping his wife and daughter IN THE DARK whilst following the cover-up and inconsistencies in the original investigation, George quickly realizes that with every step he takes toward the truth, the more dangerous the operation becomes.

