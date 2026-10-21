Conan O'Brien Rides the Subway for Kareem Rahma's SUBWAY TAKES

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Conan O'Brien went underground for an episode of SUBWAY TAKES, the interview series hosted by Kareem Rahma that is conducted entirely on a moving subway car. During the ride, O'Brien struck up a conversation with a fellow passenger who happened to sit down beside him.

That passenger, a woman named Debbie, was described as quick-witted in her exchange with O'Brien, playing along with his bit as the cameras rolled. The moment became the focal point of the segment, with the unscripted back-and-forth between O'Brien and Debbie standing out within the format of the show.

SUBWAY TAKES is built around Rahma asking guests and strangers alike to share opinions or reactions while riding New York City's subway system, with O'Brien's appearance marking one of the show's recent episodes featuring a well-known comedian alongside everyday riders.

The interaction between O'Brien and Debbie unfolded without any indication that she knew in advance she would be filmed, adding to the spontaneity of the segment as it played out on the train.

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