CONAN O'BRIEN MUST GO Season 3 Trailer Reveals His Next Four Destinations

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HBO Max has released a new trailer previewing Season 3 of Conan O'Brien MUST GO, giving audiences a first look at where the host's latest international trip will take him. This time, Conan O'Brien travels to the Philippines, India, Morocco and Amsterdam, continuing the show's format of dropping him into unfamiliar territory for a series of comedic encounters.

The series has become known for pairing O'Brien's comedic style with international travel, sending him abroad for a mix of comedy and cultural encounters in each country he visits. The show has previously been described as Emmy-winning during its run on HBO Max.

Season 3 is set to premiere August 21 on HBO Max, marking the show's third outing under the same travel-heavy format that has defined its earlier seasons. The new trailer offers glimpses of O'Brien's stops in each of the four countries without revealing the full scope of what he encounters at each location, keeping most of the season's specific bits under wraps until release.

The rollout of the Season 3 trailer follows earlier coverage of the same trailer, which detailed HBO Max's description of the series as following one man across four countries with, in the streamer's own words, zero shame.

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