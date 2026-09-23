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Conan O'Brien Reveals Surprise Mick Jagger Phone Call, Talks Hair Rumors on Fallon

The comedian also previewed what viewers can expect from his upcoming travel series.

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Conan O'Brien stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to recount a surprise phone call he received from Mick Jagger, an unexpected moment that anchored much of his conversation with host Jimmy Fallon.

O'Brien also used the appearance to address longstanding rumors about his hair, giving Fallon's audience a candid, self-deprecating take on a topic that has followed him throughout his career in late-night television.

Beyond the Jagger call and the hair talk, O'Brien discussed the process of filming a new season of his show Conan O'Brien Must Go, offering viewers a glimpse into what is currently in production for the series.

The conversation moved briskly between the celebrity anecdote, the personal ribbing over his appearance, and the behind-the-scenes details of his current project, giving the segment a mix of star-driven surprise and O'Brien's own trademark self-mockery.

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