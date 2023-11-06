Complete Guide to Disney+'s Holiday Content

This holiday season, Disney+ is the streaming home for holiday favorites, new Originals, and the biggest premieres of the year!

By: Nov. 06, 2023

Complete Guide to Disney+'s Holiday Content

‘Tis the season to stream holiday classics and new Originals on Disney+! This holiday season, Disney+ is the streaming home for holiday favorites, new Originals, and the biggest premieres of the year!

The Happy Holidays collection is back and more joyful than ever with exclusive new Originals premiering including season two of “The Santa Clauses,” “Dashing Through the Snow,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever,” and more.

The collection also features your family’s annual holiday classics to stream over and over again with beloved film franchises “Home Alone,” the 10th Anniversary celebration of “Frozen,” “Ice Age,” and “The Santa Clause,” alongside “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” “Miracle on 34th Street,” and “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.” 

Throughout November and December, Disney+ has something for everyone to enjoy with a dynamic lineup of new movies and series including “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season Two, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and more. 

From Nov. 6-15, 2023, U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers will also receive early access to purchase a collectible holiday key on shopDisney, where you can gift the stories you love this holiday season. During this special access window, eligible subscribers can visit shopdisney.com to purchase the holiday key, as well as gifts for the whole family. This early access opportunity will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older.

With even more highly anticipated exclusive originals coming to the service in 2024, it's the perfect time to share the joy of streaming with any Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic fans in your life. Disney+ Gift Cards are now available for purchase at select U.S. Disney store locations and online at shopDisney.com.

New Additions to Disney+ During the Holiday Season 

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” – Now Streaming

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

“Dancing with the Stars” – Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday

Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the season 32 finale on December 5.

“The Santa Clauses” Season Two – Two Episode Premiere on November 8

The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family - Carol, Sandra, and Cal - by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.

“Dashing Through the Snow” – November 17

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

“The Naughty Nine” – November 23

In “The Naughty Nine,” mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

“Christmas with Walt Disney” – November 24 

In a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn, view Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt’s shorts and feature films as Walt’s daughter, Diane, shares her Christmas memories alongside Disney family home movies, holiday segments classic Disney films, and vintage Disneyland footage.

“Doctor Who: The Star Beast” – November 25

The three specials, “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “Doctor Who” debut).

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – December 1

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

“The Shepherd” – Streaming December 1

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.

“Doctor Who: WILD Blue Yonder” – December 2

The three specials, “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “Doctor Who” debut).

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” – December 8

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won’t get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

“Doctor Who: The Giggle” – December 9

The three specials, “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “Doctor Who” debut).

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” – Two Episode Premiere on December 20

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – This Holiday Season

The Watcher continues THE JOURNEY as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles

See below for the complete 2023 Disney+ Happy Holidays Collection: 

Movies and Specials

‘Twas the Night                      

A Christmas Carol (2009)                  

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa                    

Arendelle Castle Yule Log                 

Babes in Toyland                   

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas                

Christmas With Walt Disney - Streaming November 24

CHRISTMAS...AGAIN?!?                  

Cloud 9                       

Cool Runnings                       

Dashing Through the Snow - Streaming November 17

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic                 

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: CABIN FEVER - Streaming December 8

Disney Channel Holiday House Party                       

Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown              

Disney Holiday Singalong                 

DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY & MINNIE WISH UPON A CHRISTMAS                      

Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic             

Ernest Saves Christmas                    

Feliz NaviDad            

Frozen            

Frozen 2                     

Full-Court Miracle                  

Godmothered             

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!                

Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas                     

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special                 

High School Musical: The Musical: The Special                   

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special                  

Home Alone   

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York      

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4            

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist                    

Home Sweet HOME ALONE                 

I’ll Be Home For Christmas               

Ice Age                       

Jingle All The Way 2              

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special                 

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas                 

Mickey Saves Christmas                   

Mickey's A Christmas Carol              

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas                 

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas                

Miracle on 34th Street            

Navidad Para Chueco, Una - Streaming December 15 

Noelle             

One Magic Christmas            

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street             

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish            

Santa Buddies            

Santa Paws                

Santa Paws 2             

Snow Buddies            

Snowball Express                  

Snowglobe                 

Space Buddies                      

The Christmas Consultant                 

The Christmas Star                

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe               

The Muppet Christmas Carol            

The Naughty Nine                  

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms                       

The Santa Clause                  

The Santa Clause 2               

The Santa Clause 3               

The Santa Con                       

The Search for Santa Paws              

The Shephard Movie - Streaming December 1 

The Ultimate Christmas Present                   

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas                    

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along             

Togo               

While You Were Sleeping                 

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year             

Wrapped Up in Christmas     

Holiday Shorts

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special            

From Our Family to Yours: The Gift              

ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS                     

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure                    

Once Upon a Snowman                    

Pluto’s Christmas Tree                      

Prep & Landing                      

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice                

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa                  

Puppy for Hanukkah              

Santa's Workshop                  

The Small One                       

Winter Storage           

Series

Donna Hay Christmas            

Hawkeye                    

Mickey's Christmas Tales Shorts (Series) - Streaming November 29 

The Great Christmas Light Fight                   

The Santa Clauses - Season 2 Streaming November 8 

Holiday Themed Episodes from Series: 

Alice's Wonderland Bakery   

America's Funnies Home Videos      

Austin & Ally   

Avengers Assemble   

Big City Greens         

Bizaardvark: A Killer Robot Christmas          

Bizaardvark: Agh, Humbug   

Black-ish        

Bluey  

Bunk'd

Chicken Squad          

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life          

Disney Family Sundays                     

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes          

Disney Magic Bake-Off          

Doc McStuffins          

Ducktales       

Elena of Avalor          

Even Stevens 

Fancy Nancy Clancy  

Firebuds 

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables       

Ghost and Molly McGee - Streaming December 6

Girl Meets World        

Glee   

Good Luck Charlie     

Good Luck Charlie: A Duncan Christmas     

Guardians of the Galaxy (Series)      

Hailey's on It! - Streaming December 20

Handy Manny 

Hawkeye        

Henry Hugglemonster

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series        

Jake and the Never Land Pirates      

KC Undercover          

Kickin' It          

Kim Possible  

Lilo and Stitch The Series     

Liv and Maddie                      

Mickey and The Roadster Racers Chip 'n Dale's Nutty Tales          

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse     

Mickey Mouse Funhouse - Streaming December 13

Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers                   

Mickey's Christmas Tales      

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie - Streaming Jan 1

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals       

Minnies Bow Toons   

Muppet Babies                       

Phineas and Ferb      

Pickle and Peanut      

PJ Masks - Streaming December 13

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh - Streaming December 27 

Puppy Dog Pals         

Pupstruction - Streaming December 20

Raven's Home

Rolie Polie Olie          

Shake It Up: Jingle It Up        

Sherrif Callie's WILD West      

Sonny with a Chance 

Spidey and His Amazing Friends      

Suite Life of Zack and Cody  

SuperKitties - Streaming December 6

Sydney to the Max     

T.O.T.S          

Teacher's Pet 

That’s So Raven        

The Lion Guard          

The Proud Family      

The Suite Life on Deck: A London Carol       

The Villains of Valley View - Streaming December 6

The Wonder Years    

Ultimate Spider-Man  

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

Bobby, It’s Cold Outside

Grift of the Magi

Holidays of Future Passed

I Won't Be Home for Christmas

Kill Gil, Volumes I & II

Marge Be Not Proud

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace

She of Little Faith

Simpsons Christmas Stories

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire

Skinner's Sense of Snow

The Burns and the Bees

The Fight Before Christmas

The Nightmare After Krustmas

Tis the 30th Season

Tis The Fifteenth Season

White Christmas Blues



