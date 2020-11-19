Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER concludes its 18th season FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m. on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with Distinguished Professor of African American Studies and Ethics at Vanderbilt University and author of Long Time Coming: Reckoning with Race in America, Michael Eric Dyson. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include contributing writer for The Atlantic and the co-host and executive producer of Showtime's "The Circus," Alex Wagner; and informal adviser to President-elect Biden and author of His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope, Jon Meacham.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

