Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

Airing FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m.

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 18th season FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 11:30 p.m., exclusively on HBO. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.

The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

This week features one-on-one interviews with former Democratic senator from Minnesota who now hosts The Al Franken Podcast, Al Franken (in studio); and New York Times National Correspondent and executive producer of HBO's "The Perfect Weapon," David Sanger (via satellite). This week's in-studio panel discussion will include executive editor of The Recount and host of Showtime's "The Circus," John Heilemann; and fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and former Senior Advisor to Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Lis Smith.

Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

