Comedian Mal Hall to Release New Stand-Up Special WHAT ARE WE DOING TODAY?! in October

Comedian Mal Hall has announced his upcoming stand-up special, What Are We Doing Today?! Executive Produced by Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, the new hour of comedy will debut on 800 Pound Gorilla’s YouTube channel on October 21.

In the new special, Mal Hall delivers his take on the chaos of millennial parenthood. With sharp observations and relatable stories, he dives into the WILD ride of raising kids in a world where Gen Z is judging your every move. From choosing the right words to parent with, to surviving Costco on a Saturday, Hall finds comedy in the everyday madness.

The comedy also explores the joy of eavesdropping on strangers’ arguments and the mystery of people who still don’t know where their gas tank is. Life doesn’t come with an instruction manual and sometimes, the hardest part of the day is answering one deceptively simple question: “What Are We Doing Today?!”

Ahead of the new special, Mal Hall shares “The long road is the best road” has been my personal mantra throughout my comedy journey. This special represents not just where I am today, but the 15+ years of shows that got me here. I’m so proud of What Are We Doing Today?! and excited to share it as my introduction to the world of YouTube comedy. I’m deeply grateful for Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and the incredible team behind me and for my small but mighty fanbase who continue to keep the wind in my sails.”

Recorded at Lou Lou’s Jungle Room in his hometown of San Diego, CA, “What Are We Doing Today?!” is a co-production between Mal Hall Productions and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes' Laugh on Beat Productions. The special was directed by OG and executive producers include Mal Hall, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Stephen Gordon Walker.

Originally from San Diego, Mal has toured the country performing at hundreds of comedy clubs and colleges, and has shared the stage internationally as the main support act for Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Alonzo Bodden. His television credits include FOX’s Laughs, AXS TV’s Mockpocalypse, and FuseTV’s Offbeat, and he was a finalist in NBC’s StandUp for Diversity showcase. In addition to What Are We Doing Today?!, Hall will be hitting the road with dates across the country. For information and all available dates, visit here.

Watch the trailer below:

Photo Credit: Alex Kikis