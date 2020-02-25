Colin Jost Plays the Chicago Theatre May 30th

The Madison Square Garden Company and Live Nation announced today that comedian and "Saturday Night Live" writer Colin Jost will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, May 30 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 28 at 10:00AM CT.



Colin Jost serves as a head writer for "Saturday Night Live." He started writing for "SNL" in 2005 and has been co-anchor of "Weekend Update" since 2014.



Jost co-hosted the special editions of "Weekend Update" that aired on MSNBC during the 2016 Republican and Democratic National Conventions as well as the primetime "Weekend Update Summer Edition" in 2017. In 2018, Jost and co-anchor Michael Che hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards. Additionally, Jost wrote and starred in the Paramount/Netflix film "Staten Island Summer," based on his days as a lifeguard. His memoir "A Very Punchable Face" will be released this spring.



He has won five Writers Guild Awards, two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards for his writing on "SNL."



Jost graduated from Harvard University and is from Staten Island, NY.

Tickets are available at The Chicago Theatre box office and Ticketmaster.com.





