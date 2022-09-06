Colin Farrell to Join Charlize Theron & Sheryl Lee Ralph at Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) have announced award-winning actor Colin Farrell will be honored at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on September 15, 2022, joining previously announced honorees Charlize Theron and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

All three will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award. GRAMMY®-winning Motown legend Thelma Houston will perform at the event, which will be generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Diamond Sponsor BVLGARI.

Actor and long-term ETAF Ambassador Colin Farrell has been at the forefront in continuing Elizabeth Taylor's legacy by speaking on behalf of ETAF to raise awareness and resources for people living with HIV/AIDS.

"I was lucky enough to know Elizabeth and in my time as her friend, it was so clear to me how important she felt her work with HIV/AIDS was. I am now thoroughly honored to help in keeping her message and the importance of her mission alive. I look forward to celebrating Elizabeth at this year's gala," said Farrell.

Farrell made his film debut in "The War Zone" and was discovered by Hollywood upon taking the lead role in the war drama "Tigerland." He then portrayed outlaw Jesse James in the Western film "American Outlaws" before starring in the thriller films "Phone Booth," "S.W.A.T." and "The Recruit," establishing his international box office appeal.

His role in the comedy film "In Bruges" earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor - Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. Farrell portrayed Detective Ray Velcoro in the second season of HBO's "True Detective" and also starred in the film "The Lobster," for which he was nominated for his second Golden Globe.

He then portrayed auror Percival Graves / Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter prequel film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," as well as crime boss Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot / The Penguin in the 2022 superhero film "The Batman," a role which he will reprise in a spin-off self-titled solo series for HBO Max.

A Mississippi native, Thelma Houston is a dedicated music creator and philanthropist who started out in the 1960s performing gospel music with the Art Reynolds Singers. After the critically acclaimed debut of her first solo album, "Sunshower" in 1969, Houston signed with Motown Records where she claimed the top of the pop, R&B, and dance charts with her signature rendition of "Don't Leave Me This Way."

This Gold Record classic gave Houston the distinction of being the first solo female artist at Motown to win the GRAMMY® Award for "Best R&B Female Vocal Performance." Houston is known for her charitable causes and tireless efforts in the battle against AIDS. In 2003, the City of West Hollywood proclaimed January 29 as "Thelma Houston Day."

Houston has contributed her talents to numerous causes, including Divine Design for Project Angel Food, AIDS Project Los Angeles, and the Minority AIDS Project, to which she donated her $20,000 winnings from the TV show Hit Me Baby. She has been active with the NAACP and is a longtime supporter of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC).

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie's featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences, and a live performance by legendary singer Thelma Houston. Guests will also be given an up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor's personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy.