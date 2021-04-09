Clint Black Will Host & Produce TALKING IN CIRCLES

Opry member and Grammy winning country superstar Clint Black is set to host and co-produce a new series, Talking in Circles with Clint Black, which will premiere on Circle Network on Saturday, May 22 at 10 p.m. ET following Opry Live. THE WEEKLY series will feature a variety of musicians, songwriters and artists including Darius Rucker, Keb' Mo, John Rich, Sara Evans, Travis Tritt, Steve Wariner and Trace Adkins. Additional guests to be announced.

"Talking in Circles will be a candid artist-to-artist conversation with some of the top entertainers in the business about songwriting, recording, and performing on the road." commented Black. "I'm excited to let people 'overhear' some of the things we artists have to say when we talk shop."

"The Circle Network is honored to partner with legendary country artist Clint Black for the upcoming Talking in Circles series. Clint will take us inside the minds of musicians and songwriters who make COUNTRY MUSIC what it is TODAY and give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at conversations between artists," said Evan Haiman, Circle Network's SVP of Content.

Talking in Circles is produced by Sound Off Productions alongside award-winning music and broadcast veteran Domenic J. Cotter. The show films at Analog, inside of Nashville's iconic Hutton Hotel.

