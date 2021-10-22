Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clayne Crawford, Max Martini & Hakeem Kai-Kazim Join Crime Drama THE CHANNEL

William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight’s End) will direct the film from a script he wrote, from a story by Paul Reichelt.

Oct. 22, 2021  
Clayne Crawford (The Killing of Two Lovers, "Lethal Weapon") and Max Martini (Pacific Rim, 13 Hours) and Hakeem Kai-Kazim ("Black Sails", Hotel Rwanda) have joined the cast of the crime drama feature The Channel.

William Kaufman (The Hit List, Daylight's End) will direct the film from a script he wrote, from a story by Paul Reichelt. Andrew Lewis and Isaac Lewis are producing under their Denton Film banner, with Reichelt serving as executive producer through Appalachian Films. Neely Eisenstein (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Ava) is casting.

After their bank heist goes wrong, a desperate criminal (Crawford), his out-of-control brother (Martini), and their motley crew of ex-marines must escape New Orleans and the determined FBI agent (Kai-Kazim) who pursues them.

Crawford is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA, Martini is with ICM Partners and Kai-Kazim is repped by 11:11 Entertainment.

Production will last for several months in New Orleans.


