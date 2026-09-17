Clay Aiken Performs REWIND, Talks JOYFUL NOISE Vegas Return on THE VIEW
The singer opened up about balancing fatherhood with his career before heading back to the stage in Las Vegas.
Clay Aiken brought new music to daytime television, performing his single "Rewind" on THE VIEW as the lead track from what he described as his first album of original material in nearly 20 years. The performance marked a return to the spotlight for the singer, who has largely stepped back from the stage in recent years.
In the first clip, Aiken took THE VIEW stage for a live rendition of "Rewind," giving the studio audience an early listen to the song ahead of the album's release. The performance served as both a musical comeback and an announcement of the project itself, with Aiken presenting the track as evidence of a creative return after a long stretch away from recording.
The second appearance shifted to conversation, with Aiken sitting down with the co-hosts to discuss the "Rewind" album in more detail and to reveal his plans to return to live performance with a "Joyful Noise" residency in Las Vegas. He also spoke candidly about the reasoning behind his hiatus, telling the panel he stepped away from performing in order to raise his son. That explanation gave context to the gap between projects and framed the Las Vegas residency as a deliberate next step now that he is ready to resume touring and performing regularly.
Taken together, the two segments trace a full arc for Aiken, from the studio work behind "Rewind" to the live setting he is preparing to return to in Vegas. The pairing of a debut performance with a sit-down explanation gives fans a fuller picture of both the new music and the personal decisions that shaped his time away from the spotlight.
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