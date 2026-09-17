Clay Aiken to Perform REWIND 2027 TOUR at The Newton Theatre

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Clay Aiken will bring his Clay Aiken: REWIND 2027 TOUR to The Newton Theatre on Sunday, February 28, 2027. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale set for Thursday, September 24, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58. Tickets and event information are available at skypac.org/clay-aiken.

America first fell in love with Clay Aiken's extraordinary voice and undeniable charisma on the second season of 'American Idol'. His journey on the show became a cultural phenomenon, drawing nearly 40 million viewers to the finale—one of the highest-rated live television broadcasts of the 21st century—and launching one of the most successful recording careers to emerge from the series.

Aiken's first single, 'This Is The Night,' made history as the first track by a brand-new artist to enter the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1. The follow-up, 'Invisible,' became a defining early-2000s pop hit, climbing to No. 37 on the Hot 100 and earning RIAA Gold certification. His debut album, 'Measure of a Man', then entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 and went multi-platinum.

Aiken has long been an advocate for children with disabilities. He co-founded the National Inclusion Project in 2003, which has since helped thousands of kids with disabilities take part in camps, after-school programs and community activities in more than 40 states.

In 2026, Aiken began a new musical chapter with the release of his first new music in 18 years. His single 'Rewind,' written by Colton Avery and Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Dave Audé and produced by Audé, marked both a return to recording and a fresh creative direction. The release coincided with Aiken's homecoming to the 'American Idol' stage, where he debuted the song during the season finale.

Aiken is once again focused on what has always defined his career: exceptional songs, unforgettable performances and one of the most recognizable voices in popular music. 'Rewind' is the first offering from a new full-length studio album, due September 25, 2026, his first in nearly two decades.

Photo Credit: Courtesy photo



Photo Credit: Courtesy photo

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