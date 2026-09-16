Ke Huy Quan Reflects On Refugee Roots, Goonies Fame, and New Memoir NEVER SAY DIE
The actor traces his path from 1980s child stardom to his recent Academy Award win.
Ke Huy Quan sat down with THE VIEW to look back on a career that took him from fleeing Vietnam as a refugee to winning an Academy Award, using the appearance to trace that arc for the daytime panel. The conversation centered on his personal history alongside reflections on the films that first made him famous.
Quan discussed his breakout child roles in the 1980s, recalling his parts in The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, two films that introduced him to audiences decades before his Oscar recognition. The appearance gave him space to connect those early experiences to the trajectory his career eventually took.
The actor also used the segment to promote his new memoir, Never Say Die, which chronicles his story in greater detail than a talk-show conversation allows. He framed the book as a fuller account of the journey from his refugee background through his return to acting and his eventual Oscar win.
Throughout the discussion, Quan tied his childhood roles to the larger narrative of his life, presenting his early fame, his years away from the industry, and his recent success as connected chapters rather than separate stories.
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