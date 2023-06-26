Classic Alfred Hitchcock Films Coming To Andrea Iervolino's TaTaTu As First-Of-Its-Kind Viewer Reward Program

TaTaTu, the first rewards-based social media app founded by Andrea Iervolino and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc., one of the largest premium content providers for value-conscious consumers, REVEALED the first slate of content that will be made available to viewers as part of their recent groundbreaking agreement to launch an unprecedented viewer reward program across the entire streaming portfolio of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

The first pieces of content from the CSSE library in the TaTaTu app include iconic Alfred Hitchcock films "The Lady Vanishes", "Juno and the Paycock," "Rich and Strange," and "Secret Agent." All classic films are now available to watch for free on the app.

TaTaTu will be releasing hundreds of new titles in the upcoming months, including everything from the "Royal Collection", a collection of documentaries about the Royal family, to children's shows, to award-winning films, and more.

TaTaTu founder and CEO Andrea Iervolino said, "I am thrilled to announce the release of four Hitchcock films on the Tatatu app, in collaboration with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. As a devoted admirer of Hitchcock, it's a privilege to share his timeless classics with a new generation of film enthusiasts. Prepare to be enthralled by the master of suspense on Tatatu, as we celebrate the enduring legacy of Alfred Hitchcock."

This novel rewards initiative allows viewers to earn TTU Coins, TaTaTu's digital points system, by watching Chicken Soup for the Soul's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) or free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) content. These TTU Coins can be redeemed for exciting prizes by bidding on auctions and for products on the TaTaTu e-commerce platform.

Founded by renowned film producer Andrea Iervolino, TaTaTu has revolutionized the way users interact with content and social media by incentivizing their activities with TTU coins. Now, in partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, consumers are rewarded for their engagement with content across various services, including Redbox, Crackle, and Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming apps. This significant development follows their recent joint venture announcement to introduce AVOD streaming to new international markets, where CSSE's video content was made available on the TaTaTu platform.

The innovative collaboration between TaTaTu and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment brings a new era of audience engagement to content consumption and sets a new standard for within the streaming landscape.