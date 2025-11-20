Civil War Drama THE WAR BETWEEN to be Available on VOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The War Between, the gripping Civil War drama from director Deborah Correa, will be available on VOD beginning November 25, 2025 following its limited theatrical release with Harkins Theaters in Arizona. The theatrical run was extended due to popular demand.

Set in April 1862 during the opening months of the American Civil War, the film is inspired by the Battle of Picacho Peak, the westernmost battle of the war. The film follows a Union and a Confederate soldier who must rely on one another to survive after becoming stranded in the unforgiving Sonoran Desert. As they struggle against thirst, memory loss, and the threat of hostile terrain, their fragile alliance is tested further when they encounter a Chiricahua Apache, forcing each man to confront his own beliefs.

Blending the grit and atmosphere of a Western with the urgency of wartime drama, The War Between is as much a story of identity, survival, and reconciliation as it is of history. Shot entirely in Arizona with a predominantly Tucson-based cast and crew, the film's haunting desert cinematography and meticulous attention to historical detail create a powerful visual and emotional experience.

The War Between premiered to a sold-out screening at the Phoenix Film Festival in 2024 and screened at the Tallgrass Film Festival, the Coronado Island Film Festival and the St. Louis Film Festival as an Official Selection. The film marks Correa's feature directorial debut from a script written and produced by Ron Yongul.

The film's official trailer can be viewed here.