Circle Network Launches on Peacock

Today, Circle Network announced they are teaming up with COUNTRY MUSIC superstar, judge on NBC's THE VOICE and Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton for a "Spring Blake" network takeover that will feature Blake-themed episodes and star-studded performances from some of his closest friends. Viewers can tune into "Spring Blake" this Saturday, March 13th starting at 12pm ET on Circle.

Just in time for the takeover, Circle is also announcing that its artist-centered country lifestyle programming is now available on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service. The network is Peacock's first channel addition dedicated to country lifestyle and music programming. Viewers can access Circle's landing page on Peacock here: https://www.peacocktv.com/channels/circle.

Circle's distribution has grown rapidly since its launch in January 2020 and now reaches a monthly audience of nearly 150 million via ad-supported streaming distribution partnerships, in addition to its linear distribution.

"There are more than 130 million people in the United States who identify as COUNTRY MUSIC fans, and with Peacock, we are able to reach more of this growing fan base than ever before," said Scott Bailey, President of Opry Entertainment Group. "We look forward to adding our artist-centered programming, like Opry Live, to their collection of high-quality content and channels."

"Blake is an iconic COUNTRY MUSIC star, and we are excited to have him take over Circle Network for a night of all things Blake Shelton," said Drew Reifenberger, Circle Network General Manager. "Viewers will get an inside look into our favorite episodes and moments featuring Blake - from visits to the iconic 'Ole Red' hotspot, to live performances with his close friends and fellow COUNTRY MUSIC stars. This also comes at a perfect time as we launch our partnership with Peacock, allowing even more country fans to take part in the journey."

Runaway June's Natalie Stovall, who was a part of #TeamBlake on NBC's The Voice, will kick-off the Blake Shelton marathon at 12pm ET with episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 of her show The Southern Weekend where she'll visit Shelton's Ole Red restaurant in Nashville and then meet up with fellow country artist Canaan Smith at Prince's Hot Chicken for a hot chicken challenge. Other highlights include joining Luke Combs and Craig Morgan for a duck hunt on Morgan's lifestyle show Craig's World, a reunion with Blake's former tour mates Howard and David Bellamy on their Bellamy Brothers' Honky Tonk Ranch, as well as an episode of Charlie and Nan Kelley's traveling talk show Authentic America where Blake will make a surprise appearance on a video call.

The second half of the evening will be filled with performances from Blake Shelton and his fellow country superstars. At 8pm ET, Circle will re-air Blake's Opry Live where he performed alongside good friends Dustin Lynch and Trace Adkins. Afterwards at 10pm ET, Blake will be joined by Dustin Lynch, Chris Janson, Craig Morgan, Jimmie Allen, Lindsey Ell and Chuck Wicks for the premiere of this year's Conservation AID concert benefiting The National WILD Turkey Foundation, the leading upland wildlife habitat conservation organization in North America.

"Spring Blake" will continue all March long at Ole Red. Fans can join in the celebrations wherever they are, either at Ole Red or from home. Stop in to one of the locations or follow along on @OleRed's social channels for giveaways, exclusive content, music and fun. Circle and Ole Red are also partnering up to launch a "Spring Blake" sweepstakes. Two lucky winners will receive a "Personal Redphone," a Zoom meet and greet with Blake Shelton and a "Spring Blake at Home Kit" full of supplies to celebrate in true "Spring Blake" fashion. The kit will also include an Ole Red drumhead signed by Blake Shelton. For more details, visit olered.com and stay tuned to @OleRed on social channels.

Peacock can be enjoyed via Peacocktv.com, Roku, iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, COX, Vizio Smart TVs, LG TVs, and Xfinity. Peacock also joins Circle's growing list of AVOD providers which includes Redbox, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast® and XUMO. For a full list of where to find Circle, please visit: https://www.circleallaccess.com/watch-circle/