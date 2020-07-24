Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cineworld and AMC Push Back Reopening Theaters to Mid-August

Article Pixel Jul. 24, 2020  
AMC has delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to "mid to late August", Reuters reports. The reopening is aligned with the current release dates of upcoming films "Mulan" and "Tenet."

UK's Cineworld will also delay its U.S. reopening date to mid-August. The company is still set to reopen theatres in Britain at the end of July.

Read more on Reuters.

Earlier this month, both companies had announced a July 31 reopening date, when Mulan and Tenet were both delayed until then. With both films now set to release in mid-August, the companies shifted their openings as well.



