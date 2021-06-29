Cinema Audio Society Launches YouTube Channel

We are pleased to launch the Cinema Audio Society YouTube channel," said CAS President Karol Urban. "The original content available exclusively on our YouTube Channel will serve members of the industry internationally while aiming to engage new professionals and further our core principles of education, celebration, and advocacy of the craft of sound for picture."

Social committee co-chairs Amanda Beggs CAS and Michael Wynne CAS will launch the channel with our first playlist release on June 29th followed by an additional four weekly releases as part of this first series. The inaugural series is entitled "Getting into the Mix: Meet the Winners" and the first episode will celebrate the 57th CAS Award Winner in the ½ hour category for Sound Excellence: The Mandalorian: Ep102 Chapter 2: The Child. It will be entitled "Creating the Sound of Mando with Foley Mixer Blake Collins CAS".

View the YouTube channel here.

Since 1964 it has been the Cinema Audio Society's mission to help advance the craft of cinema audio by innovating and sharing ideas all while fostering a community of film sound professionals. Through both leadership and member contributions the society has achieved great success through 57 years of CAS Awards, the CAS Quarterly publication, exclusive members events, educational live streams, and podcasts.

Previously announced, the 58th CAS Awards will be held live on the 19th of March 2022 at the InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles.