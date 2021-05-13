Cinema Audio Society Certifies Board Elections

The May Board meeting of the Cinema Audio Society certified the results of the recent Board of Directors vote. CAS President Karol Urban announced the certification and commented: "We are fortunate as an organization to have volunteer board members who respond to challenges with a renewed sense of service and a commitment to the community," said Urban. "With tremendous gratitude, I thank these dedicated individuals for their service."

The CAS Board election resulted in Karol Urban and Lee Orloff being re-elected to their positions as President and Treasurer, respectively. Continuing on the Executive Committee are Steve Venezia as Vice-President and Frank Morrone as Secretary, who were not up for reelection this year.

The CAS Board of Directors (Production) re-elected are Amanda Beggs, Jeffrey S. Wexler, Mary H. Ellis, and Peter Kurland. Mark Ulano will be returning to the CAS board and filling the seat left vacant by Peter Devlin.

Incumbent board members (Post-Production) re-elected are Bob Bronow, Mike Minkler, and Onnalee Blank. Joining them will be Tara Paul, who will be filling the seat left vacant by Mathew Waters.

Continuing to serve out their terms in production seats are: Willie D. Burton and Stephen Tibbo. In the Post-Production seats, David Bondelevitch, Tom Fleischman, Marti Humphrey, and Sherry Klein continue their service.