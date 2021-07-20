Cinema Audio Society Adds Phillip W. Palmer to Board of Directors

The Cinema Audio Society welcomes returning Board Member Phillip W. Palmer CAS to the Board of Directors. Phil has previously served on the board and as Vice President.

Palmer will be filling the seat left vacant by Mary K. Ellis CAS. "We are delighted to welcome long-time contributor and generous volunteer Phil Palmer CAS back to the board," said CAS President Karol Urban.

"His unique institutional knowledge, gathered from years of service in various roles within the organization, greatly benefits the Cinema Audio Society."

Phillip W. Palmer CAS is a Production Sound Mixer based in Los Angeles, CA. He is currently the mixer of 'Better Call Saul' for AMC and serves on the Executive Board of IATSE Local 695 as Treasurer.

Phil has garnered a Primetime Emmy for his work on the FOX television show 'Glee' and has been honored with many award nominations.