Cicely Tyson Joins Cast of Ava DuVernay's New Anthology Series on OWN

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today that award-winning screen legend Cicely Tyson has joined the cast of filmmaker Ava DuVernay's new anthology series "Cherish the Day," her second series on the network since creating the acclaimed "Queen Sugar."

Each season of "Cherish the Day" will chronicle the stirring romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday. The series, which will premiere Winter 2020, is created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay through Array Filmworks from Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Emmy-winner Tyson joins previously announced leads Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller who play Gently James and Evan Fisher in the new romantic anthology. Tyson ("How To Get Away with Murder") will play Miss Luma Lee Langston, a legendary star of stage and screen in decades past. Gently James (Xosha Roquemore) is Luma's live-in assistant and is encouraged by her wise employer to enter into a romance with Evan Fisher (Alano Miller).

"Last November I was honored to present Ms. Tyson with her Honorary Academy Award®, so to have the opportunity to work with this force of nature who has inspired multiple generations with her talent and grace is beyond anything I can describe," said DuVernay. "I am over the moon that ​Miss Tyson will bring Miss Luma Lee Langston to life in 'Cherish the Day.' Each day that she walks on set is a master class."

Honorary Academy Award® recipient Cicely Tyson is a legendary talent of stage, screen, and television. In 1972, her Oscar nomination for "Sounder" was only the second time in the history of THE ACADEMY AWARDS that an African-American actress was nominated in the Best Actress category. She is the first African-American woman to win an Emmy Award® as Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her titular role in 1974's "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman." That same year, she also received a second special Emmy Award® as Actress of the Year. Ms. Tyson received her third Emmy Award® for "The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All" and has been nominated for her performances in "How To Get Away With Murder," "Roots," "King," "Sweet Justice," "The Marva Collins Story," and "A Lesson Before Dying." In film, Ms. Tyson was nominated for an Academy Award® for "Sounder." On stage, Tyson won a Tony Award for her starring role as 'Carrie' in "The Trip to Bountiful," making her the oldest living person ever to win an acting Tony. In 2016, President Barack Obama presented Tyson with the nation's highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, for her contribution to the arts and American culture. Actress, advocate, and humanitarian, Tyson will be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.

With a straight-to-series order, DuVernay (16-time Emmy-nominated "When They See Us") is executive producing the original anthology series from Warner Horizon Scripted Television as part of her overall deal with the studio. "Cherish the Day" is produced for OWN by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Ava DuVernay, Paul Garnes ("Queen Sugar"), Tanya Hamilton ("Queen Sugar," "Night Catches Us"), and Oprah Winfrey are executive producers.

Filmmaker Tanya Hamilton ("Queen Sugar," "Night Catches Us") will direct the "Cherish the Day" series premiere written by DuVernay.

Photo credit: Harpo, Inc





