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Chuck Lorre And Jim Lee Reveal Why STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE Lost Green Lantern

Cast and creators break down comic-shop chemistry, centaur superheroes and a risky cosmic treadmill shoot.

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Episode 9 of the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast on HBO Max split its runtime between two conversations, both circling around the episode subtitled Spoiler: We Couldn't Get Green Lantern. Hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton first sat down with Ryan Cartwright and Josh Brener, who play Kyle and Trevor, before welcoming creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady alongside DC president, publisher and chief creative officer Jim Lee to dig into how the show's comic-book storylines actually get built.

Cartwright and Brener used their portion of the conversation to explain how they developed Kyle and Trevor's rapport, describing what the episode chapters call their comic-shop chemistry, along with the makeup process behind Trevor's forehead transformation. The pair also discussed how their characters became, as the episode puts it, quantumly entangled, and weighed in on which multiverse version of their characters they would choose to live in.

Lorre, Penn and Prady turned the second half of the episode toward production reality, detailing how not securing the rights to Green Lantern pushed the show toward its mismatched heroes-and-villains approach for the episode. Jim Lee expanded on that DC lore firsthand, walking through the publisher's surprisingly deep history with centaur superheroes and unveiling his own comic cover created for the show, while also addressing how the series balances dense DC continuity with broad comedy.

The episode also touches on the making of Stuart Bloom's collision with Jay Garrick, Mister Freeze and other DC characters, with director Robert Duncan McNeill sharing how the production filmed its cosmic treadmill sequence, a moment the podcast frames as one of the episode's more dangerous physical setups.

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