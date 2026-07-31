Lauren Lapkus Reveals Chuck Lorre Recruited Her Week After Giving Birth

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Lauren Lapkus revealed on the official STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE podcast that Chuck Lorre personally recruited her for the series just one week after she had her second child. Speaking with hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton on the second episode of the podcast, Lapkus and director Kyle Newacheck broke down the making of the episode 'Spoiler: Zach's in This One,' detailing how the production built out its AI-driven surveillance universe.

Lapkus discussed her character Denise's evolution across the show's multiverse framework, tracing the role back to its origins on THE BIG BANG THEORY. Newacheck walked through how the team translated concepts like shock collars, sentient technology, exploding drones, and a giant multiverse element referred to as the 'blorb' into workable comedic sequences, including the filming of a resistance drone battle.

The conversation also covered the challenge of making each episode of STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE feel like its own self-contained television pilot, given the show's rotating multiverse premise. Newacheck spoke to directing large-scale action within that format, while Lapkus touched on her personal fandoms and collections, including American Girl dolls, alongside the return of the characters Penny and Zach to THE BIG BANG THEORY universe.

As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE stars Kevin Sussman reprising his role as Stuart Bloom, with new episodes airing Thursdays at 9pm ET on HBO Max. The companion podcast, hosted by Day and Wheaton, releases following each new episode and covers multiverse theories, Easter eggs, and behind-the-scenes conversations with the cast and crew.

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