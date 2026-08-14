STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE to Return for Season Two on HBO Max

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HBO Max has renewed STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE for a second season, the streamer announced. Created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, the comedy series debuted as one of HBO Max's biggest comedy launches globally and drew notice from critics following its first-season premiere in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, said: 'We're delighted with how this hilarious, genre-bending show from Chuck, Zak, and Bill has connected with the audience, both devotees of 'The Big Bang Theory' and new fans alike. Along with everyone else, we can't wait to see the worlds they conjure for these beloved characters next season.'

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said: 'Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE — a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made 'The Big Bang Theory' so special. It's been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can't wait to continue exploring the multiverse in season two.'

Season 1 logline: Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don't go well.

The series, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is created, written, and executive produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

New episodes of STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE are being released weekly on HBO Max, with the season finale scheduled for release on Thursday, September 24.

The first season follows comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, played by Kevin Sussman, as he attempts to repair a multiverse catastrophe caused by a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, with help from his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and physicist Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). The series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Kyle Newacheck serving as executive producer and director on multiple episodes.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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