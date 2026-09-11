Joshua Malina Reveals How a Fan Post Landed Him a Role in STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE

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Joshua Malina sat down with hosts Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton on Episode 8 of the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast to explain how his Big Bang Theory character, President Siebert, was reimagined as the unhelpful Captain Siebert for the HBO Max series. Malina detailed the path to landing the role, crediting a fan post online and what the episode describes as a shameless message he sent to Bill Prady that ultimately led to his casting.

During the conversation, Malina discussed the difference between acting in the early versus final seasons of The Big Bang Theory, describing a shift in creative approach across the show's run. He also spoke about his approach to acting without overthinking scenes, drawing on his background including work on The West Wing, and touched on returning to the stage and how that experience informs his television work.

Malina also shared what the episode calls the unbelievable true story of saving Aaron Sorkin's life during a Broadway bowling night, along with recollections of Celebrity Poker Showdown and Hollywood poker nights. He capped his segment by naming his ideal multiverse to inhabit within the show's world.

Later in the episode, art director Walter Eckert joined Day and Wheaton to walk through the design of war-torn Pasadena, the tribunal sequences, and the creation of the centaur universe. Eckert also explained how the production team transformed the show's comic book shop set into the Wizard's Sleeve, rebuilding it with all four walls visible in about a month. The same podcast series recently featured Riki Lindhome discussing Ramona Nowitzki's return across the STUART multiverse.

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