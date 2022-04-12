Christopher Lloyd & Rachael Leigh Cook to Star in Spirit Halloween Film

Strike Back Studios and Hideout Pictures continue their busy production schedule in 2022 having wrapped principal photography of "Spirit Halloween."

When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they've outgrown trick or treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.

After a nationwide search the production found a group young up & coming actors to round out the cast including Donavan Colan ("Zoe," "Getaway"), Dylan Martin Frankel ("Raven's Home," "Life & Beth"), Jaiden Smith ("Blue Bloods," "The Mothership"), and Marissa Reyes ("Raven's Home").The film also offers audiences a cast filled with beloved veteran actors including Rachael Leigh Cook ("He's All That," "Love, Guaranteed"), Christopher Lloyd ("The Tender Bar", "Back to the Future Trilogy,") and Marla Gibbs ("El Camino: A BREAKING BAD Movie, "227").

"One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favorite kid adventure films growing up from "The Goonies," "Gremlins," "Monster Squad" and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment" said Noor Ahmed president of STRIKE BACK Studios. STRIKE BACK Studios and Hideout Pictures also recently wrapped production on "Asleep In My Palm" starring Tim Blake Nelson in February, which also saw in February the release of Hideout Pictures production of "Ted K" by Neon. Hideout Pictures is best known for their critically acclaimed western "Old Henry" released in October of 2021.

The production is a collaboration between Hideout Pictures & Particular Crowd in association with Film Mode Entertainment. The feature film is directed by David Poag and written by Billie Bates. Produced by Noor Ahmed and Shannon Houchins, with Tomás' Yanelevich, Peter Bevan, Mariana Sanjurjo and Clay Epstein executive producing. The production also formed a promotional partnership for the film with Spirit Halloween, with has over 1,425 locations across North America

Rachael Leigh Cook is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Fuller Law; Christopher Lloyd is represented by The Gersh Agency and Andrew Freeman Personal Manager; Marla Gibbs is represented by Momentum Talent & Literary Agency; Donavan Colan is represented by Carson-Adler Agency and Sky Talent Group; Dylan Martin Frankel is represented by CESD Talent Agency, Connecting Talent Company and Innovative Artists; Jaiden Smith is represented by CESD Talent Agency; Marissa Reyes is represented by Stewart Talent and The Michael Abrams Group; Shannon Houchins by Verve Talent and Literary Agency.

Hideout Pictures is based out of Nashville, TN where their parent company Average Joes Entertainment, a COUNTRY MUSIC lablel was established over a decade ago. Hideout Pictures produced the critically acclaimed and box office hit western "Old Henry" that premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2021 and was then released October 1, 2021. "Old Henry" stars Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Trace Adkins, and Stephen Dorff.

Hidedout also produced "Ted K." that premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and was released by Neon in March 14, 2022. "Ted K" stars Sharlto Copley in an exploration of Ted Kaczynksi's life in in the years leading up to his arrest as The Unabomber. Hideout is in production of the 3rd season of docu-series MUSIC'S GREATEST MYSTERIES for AXS TV. In 2019 Hideout Pictures produced Kevin Smith's last project, "The Jay & Silent Bob Reboot." Also, that year Hideout produced the sci-fi thriller "3022" staring Kate Walsh and Omar Epps that was released by Saban Films. Hideout's first production was the series "Still the King" for CMT that starred Billy Ray Cyrus. Hideout has the documentary in post-production currently.

Strike Back Studios recently released the critically acclaimed feature documentary "The United States of Insanity" that screened on over 600 screens nationwide on October 26, 2021, with a limited theatrical run November 12 th before a Video On Demand and DVD release before Christmas and a release of "I, Challenger" across all TVOD/Digital platforms on January 11th, 2022.

Strike Back Studios will next release cinematic racing documentary "Rookie Season" across all TVOD/Digital platforms on April 15th, 2022 after a limited theatrical run in March. STRIKE BACK Studios in partnership with Hideout Picture's has been steadily creating/releasing incredible independent film success stories.

Strike Back Studios formed a unique partnership in 2020 with regards to the financing and distribution of projects. The goal is to work with producers from the earliest stages of development and production on up. They are embracing the true tenants of film collaboration and are bringing them to global audiences. STRIKE BACK Studios and Hideout Pictures is focused on addressing the growing concerns from producers regarding the distribution of independent features.

The companies work with producers early in the production process to develop unique and innovate marketing and promotional strategies for their release. This will save producers from having to rely on taking their project to a film festival with the hope of a major sale to make them financially whole. STRIKE BACK Studios still wants to screen projects at film festival but make the screening part of the distribution release strategy vs sales strategy.

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else.