Christmas In July Is Better Than Ever Across Crown Media Family Networks

Viewers are getting into the Christmas spirit this July with Hallmark Channel's "Keepsake Christmas" (Friday, July 12 - Saturday, July 27) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' "Gold Crown Christmas" (Friday, June 28 - Sunday, July 14). Along with two all-new Christmas movies premiering in the month of July on both networks, Christmas movies featuring fan-favorite stars including Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Jill Wagner and Christina Milian will air throughout the programming events and are sure to put audiences in the holiday spirit.

Two all-new original movie premieres for July 2019:

"Christmas Camp"

Sunday, July 7th at 9pm/8c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Stars: Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo

To get a big promotion, Hayley (Lily Anne Harrison) an advertising executive at a trendy ad agency, must land a traditional toy company as a new account. She is off to Christmas Camp in hopes to educate herself with the right Christmas tried and true traditions to land the account. At Christmas Camp, she meets Jeff (Bobby Campo) son of the owner who runs the magical escape that teaches those who attend all things about traditional Christmas.

"A Merry Christmas Match"

Saturday, July 13th at 8pm/7c on Hallmark Channel

Stars: Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

Corey (Ashley Newbrough) exists happily in her idyllic ski village where she honors her father's memory each year by putting on the annual children's Christmas pageant while also working at her mom's antique shop. Life is good and she is happy, but when Ryder (Kyle Dean Massey) meanders into her shop, Corey starts to question her decision to have stayed in THE VILLAGE rather than pursue her dream of working as a theater director.

Hallmark Channel Original Christmas Movies that will air throughout 'Keepsake Christmas' (Friday, July 12 - Saturday, July 27):

"A Shoe Addict's Christmas"

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure ("Fuller House"), Luke Macfarlane ("The Night Shift")

"Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe"

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls), Brendan Penny ("Chesapeake Shores")

"Christmas at Graceland"

Stars: Kellie Pickler ("Pickler & Ben"), Wes Brown ("Deception," "Christmas Cookies")

"Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa"

Stars: Jill Wagner ("Pearl in Paradise"), Mark Deklin ("Grace and Frankie," "Designated Survivor"), Holly Robinson-Peete ("Hanging with Mr. Cooper," "21 Jump Street"), Barbara Niven ("Chesapeake Shores"), Andrew Francis ("Chesapeake Shores"), Ashley Williams ("The Jim Gaffigan Show," "How I Met Your Mother")

"Mingle All the Way"

Stars: Jen Lilley ("Days of Our Lives"), Brant Daugherty (Fifty Shades Freed, "Pretty Little Liars"), Lindsay Wagner ("The Bionic Woman")

"Entertaining Christmas"

Stars: Jodie Sweetin ("Fuller House"), Brendan Fehr ("Days of Our Lives," "Bones")

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Christmas Movies that will air throughout 'Gold Crown Christmas' (Friday, June 28 - Sunday, July 14):

"Memories of Christmas"

Stars: Christina Milian ("Grandfathered"), Mark Taylor ("American Gothic")

"A Veteran's Christmas"

Stars: Eloise Mumford (Fifty Shades Freed, "Chicago Fire"), Sean Faris ("Pretty Little Liars")

"Once Upon a Christmas Miracle"

Stars: Aimee Teegarden ("Friday Night Lights"), Brett Dalton ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D")

"Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas"

Stars: Josh Henderson ("Dallas," "The Arrangement"), Megan Park ("The Secret Life of The American Teenager")