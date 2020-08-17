Christmas Comes To Your Home Early With Christmas Con Virtual This August

Christmas Con Virtual will offer fans worldwide the opportunity to participate in virtual meet and greets with some of their favorite actors.

This world is way overdue for some Christmas cheer. Christmas Con Virtual will offer just that and a bit more. Launching on Saturday August 22, 2020, Christmas Con Virtual will offer fans worldwide the opportunity to participate in virtual meet and greets with some of their favorite actors.

Scheduled across two weekends (August 22-23 and August 29-30), the virtual holiday event will feature meet and greets and celebrity panels as well as an opportunity to purchase a specific recorded message or autograph.

To-date, talent participating includes Melissa Joan Hart, Sarah Drew, Jonathan Bennett, Jackee Harry, Tricia Helfer, Jack Wagner, Erin Cahill, Ashley Williams, Melissa Claire Egan, Rachel Boston, Alicia Witt, Jill Wager, Kristoffer Polaha, Autumn Reeser, Torrey DeVitto, Drew Seeley, Andrew Walker, Cameron Mathison, Nikki DeLoach and Jesse Metcalfe. Information can be found here: Christmas Con Virtual

"We launched Christmas Con last year based on our own love of Christmas movies and were not surprised when it became a sold out event," said its founders. "We came into 2020 with the mindset that we would produce two events for the fans but like every other Convention of this year, face to face wasn't a possibility. We were thrilled to know that the celebrity talent we've had the pleasure of working with in the past was open to making Christmas Con happen for the fans. We know they will love this virtual event that will definitely get them in the Christmas spirit."

There are four types of fan experiences available at Christmas Con Virtual and availability is worldwide. One-on-one video chat where fans purchase a time to have a 2-3 minute live chat with their favorite Christmas Con star. They will receive a video of the chat as well. Personalized recorded videos from a favorite Christmas celebrity that can be used as a gift for the fan or a friend which could include a birthday, anniversary, graduation, encouragement or simply a greeting. Autographs are available for purchase as well. A celebrity panel hosted by Jonathan Bennett will be held each day of the virtual con and will be free to all who sign up.

Christmas Con is the genesis of four creative, determined and headstrong women who love Christmas films. After spending Thanksgiving weekend watching Christmas films, the four decided they should host a convention where fans get to meet the talent from their favorite Christmas movies. Not to be deterred, That's4Entertainment was born. Coming from different countries, states, and professions, they were all brought together by one common pursuit: bringing their love of entertainment to a new and innovative platform. That's4Entertainment specializes in conventions and events that focus on creating meaningful and memorable experiences for both fans and celebrity guests alike.

