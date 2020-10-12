Christmas Comes Early With Freeform's KICKOFF TO CHRISTMAS

Starting on SUNDAY NOV. 1.

Stay inside and curl up with your favorite movies to get you in a cozy mood with Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" programming event, starting on SUNDAY NOV. 1. Joining this year's lineup are fan-favorite films "Christopher Robin," "Black Nativity" and "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie." This year's event will also feature beloved classics "Frozen," "Home Alone," "Love Actually" and many, many more.

This year's stunt will feature an Incredible night of Disney's "The Incredibles," followed by the FreeForm premiere of "Incredibles 2." The network will also air double features of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs," followed by the premiere of "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2," as well as the network debuts of both "Minions" and "Despicable Me 3."

Below is a day-by-night list of THE MOVIES airing during the "Kickoff To Christmas" event:

Sunday, Nov. 1

7:30 a.m. - "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

10:05 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

12:05 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

2:10 p.m. - "The Game Plan"

4:50 p.m. - "Matilda"

6:55 p.m. - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. - "Coco" (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

Monday, Nov. 2

12:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

2:05 p.m. - "Matilda"

4:10 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"

7:25 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

Tuesday, Nov. 3

11:00 a.m. - "The Hunger Games"

2:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

8:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

12:00 a.m. - "Stealing Christmas"

Wednesday, Nov. 4

10:30 a.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

1:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

4:00 p.m. - "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)

6:30 p.m. - "Frozen" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"

Thursday, Nov. 5

10:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

5:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

7:00 p.m. - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. - "Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. - "Early Man"

Friday, Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. - "Boxtrolls"

12:30 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)

2:30 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

4:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"

6:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"

9:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 7

7:00 a.m. - "Boxtrolls"

9:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)

11:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

1:05 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"

3:10 p.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

5:15 p.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" - FreeForm Premiere

7:20 p.m. - "Minions" - FreeForm Premiere

9:25 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3" - FreeForm Premiere

11:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

Sunday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"

9:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

11:00 a.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

1:05 p.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"

3:10 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

4:50 p.m. - "Minions"

6:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3"

9:00 p.m. - "Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. - "A Wrinkle in Time" (2018) - FreeForm Premiere

Monday, Nov. 9

12:00 p.m. - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

2:00 p.m. - "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (2010)

4:30 p.m. - "Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)

7:00 p.m. - "Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

12:00 a.m. - "Tim Burton's Corpse Bride"

Tuesday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. - "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

2:05 p.m. - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:10 p.m. - "Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. - "Shrek"

8:20 p.m. - "Wonder"

12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story"

Wednesday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"

1:00 p.m. - "Wonder"

3:30 p.m. - "A Cinderella Story"

5:30 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

8:00 p.m. - "The Simpsons"

12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits"

Thursday, Nov. 12

1:30 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

3:30 p.m. -"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"

5:30 p.m. - "Mary Poppins" (1964)

8:30 p.m. - "Christopher Robin" (2018) - FreeForm Premiere

12:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"

Friday, Nov. 13

1:30 p.m. - "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2"

3:30 p.m. - "The Goonies"

6:00 p.m. - "The Parent Trap" (1998)

9:00 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets" - Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 14

7:00 a.m. - "The Goonies"

9:35 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

12:35 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol" (2009)

2:40 p.m. - "Lilo & Stitch" (Disney Animated)

4:40 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets"

6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"

Sunday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

9:05 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"

11:10 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"

1:15 p.m. - "The Hunger Games"

4:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

8:05 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

10:45 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

Monday, Nov. 16

11:30 a.m. - "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire"

3:00 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1"

5:30 p.m. - "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2"

8:30 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"

12:00 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"

Tuesday, Nov. 17

10:30 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"

12:30 p.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"

3:00 p.m. - "The Intern"

5:30 p.m. - "Pitch Perfect"

8:00 p.m. - "Love Actually"

12:00 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"

Wednesday, Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"

1:30 p.m. - "The Intern"

4:00 p.m. - "Love Actually"

7:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

9:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol" (2009)

12:00 a.m. - "A Cinderella Story"

Thursday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. - "Turkey Drop"

2:00 p.m. - "A Cinderella Story"

4:00 p.m. - "The Princess Bride"

6:30 p.m. - "Matilda"

8:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)

12:00 a.m. - "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie" - FreeForm Premiere

Friday, Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

12:35 p.m.-"Matilda"

2:40 p.m. - "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs"

4:45 p.m. - "Hercules" (Disney Animated)

6:50 p.m. - "Minions"

8:55 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 21

7:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

9:10 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"

10:45 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

12:15 p.m. - "Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs"

2:20 p.m. - "Bolt" (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. - "Minions"

6:40 p.m. - "Despicable Me 3"

8:45 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

11:25 p.m. - "Shrek"

1:30 a.m. - "Scared Shrekless"

Sunday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"

8:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

10:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)

12:00 p.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

4:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)

6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"

9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

11:55 p.m. - "Black Nativity" - Freeform Premiere"

Monday, Nov. 23

11:00 a.m. - "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

1:40 p.m. - "The Princess Bride"

4:10 p.m. - "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

6:50 p.m. - "Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets"

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

Tuesday, Nov. 24

11:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"

12:00 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

2:00 p.m. - "The Goonies"

4:30 p.m. - "The Game Plan"

7:00 p.m. - "The Secret Life of Pets"

9:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

12:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

Wednesday, Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"

12:30 p.m. - "The Goonies"

3:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

5:00 p.m. - "Penguins of Madagascar" - Freeform Premiere

7:00 p.m. - "Shrek"

9:00 p.m. - "Tangled" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. - "Turkey Drop"

Thursday, Nov. 26

7:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

10:30 a.m. - "Bon Voyage Charlie Brown"

12:00 p.m. - "Penguins of Madagascar"

2:00 p.m. - "Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. - "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"

8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

12:00 a.m. - "Matilda"

Friday, Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. - "Matilda"

12:30 p.m. - "Jingle All The Way 2"

2:30 p.m. - "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:00 p.m. - "Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. - "Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

Saturday, Nov. 28

7:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)

9:00 a.m. - "Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

11:05 a.m. - "The Simpsons"

11:35 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)

1:40 p.m. - "The Parent Trap" (1998)

4:50 p.m. - "Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)

7:20 p.m. - "Moana" (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. - "Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)

11:55 p.m. - "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" - FreeForm Premiere

Sunday, Nov. 29

7:00 a.m. - "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms"

9:10 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

11:20 a.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

1:25 p.m. - "Matilda"

3:30 p.m. - "Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. - "The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

8:40 p.m. - "Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar) - FreeForm Premiere

11:20 p.m. - "The Goonies"

Monday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"

10:30 a.m. - "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs"

12:30 p.m. - "A Cinderella Story"

2:35 p.m. - "The Goonies"

5:10 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"

6:50 p.m. - "Up" (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. - "Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. - "Snow"

Photo Credit: FreeForm / Walt Disney Animation

