Christian Bale Confirmed to Play the Villain in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, former Batman Christian Bale will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming sequel "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Now, further details about his character have been revealed.

In a recent interview with ET Online, Tessa Thompson confirmed that Bale will indeed join the cast of the film, and he'll be playing the role of the villain. No details about his character's identity have been revealed yet, however,

Taika Waititi returns to direct "Love and Thunder." Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also be back, along with Natalie Portman, who has not been in a "Thor" movie since 2013.

Bale is best known for playing the caped crusader in "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Knight Rises." He is also known for roles in "American Psycho," "American Hustle," "The Fighter," "Newsies," and many more.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You