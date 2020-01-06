Christian Bale Joins THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Variety reports that former Batman Christian Bale is in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in upcoming sequel "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Taika Waititi returns to direct "Love and Thunder." Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will also be back, along with Natalie Portman, who has not been in a "Thor" movie since 2013.

There is no word on what role Bale would take on in the film.

Bale played the caped crusader in "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," and "The Dark Knight Rises." He is also known for roles in "American Psycho," "American Hustle," "The Fighter," "Newsies," and many more.

Read the original story on Variety.





