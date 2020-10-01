Chris Nee and Higher Ground Productions Announce Netflix Animated Series ADA TWIST

Based on the best-selling book series by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts.

Netflix announces Chris Nee and Higher Ground Productions' animated preschool series Ada Twist, Scientist, based on the best-selling book series by author Andrea Beaty and illustrator David Roberts.

Kerri Grant serves as showrunner for the 40 x 12-min episode series, which will debut globally starting in 2021.

Wonder Worldwide (The Christmas Chronicles) also serves as a producing partner for the show.

The series introduces Ada Twist, a young Black scientist who will explore helping people through scientific discovery, collaboration and friendship. The 40 x 12-min episode series will debut globally starting in 2021.

The project marks the first series announced under the overall deal with Peabody, Humanitas and Emmy Award-winning children's television creator Chris Nee (Doc McStuffins, Vampirina) and her production company Laughing Wild.

The series is produced in partnership with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground Productions (American Factory, Crip Camp, Becoming), which is dedicated to powerful storytelling that promotes greater empathy, understanding and connections between people, and lifts up new, diverse voices.

Logline: Ada Twist, Scientist follows the adventures of eight-year-old Ada Twist, a pint-sized scientist with a giant-sized curiosity, who aspires to discover the truth about absolutely everything. With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because Science isn't just about learning how and why and what... it's about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.

The series will also include real scientists to inspire young viewers.

View More TV Stories Related Articles