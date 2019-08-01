Chris Messina Joins Season 3 Of THE SINNER

Deadline today announced that actor Chris Messina has signed on to join the third season of USA Network's hit THE SINNER. He is set to appear opposite Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman.

Deadline goes on to share "The third installment follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. He uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career. Messina will play Nick Haas, a college friend of Jamie (Bomer). A surprise visit years later unexpectedly alters the course of their friendship and their lives."

Messina is known for his work on SHARP OBJECTS, THE SECRETS WE KEEP and THE MINDY PROJECT.

