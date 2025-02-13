Cher, Lauryn Hill, & More to Perform in SNL 50th Anniversary Special

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Music icons Cher, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Dave Grohl, Snoop Dogg, St. Vincent and Wyclef Jean will join THE LINEUP of musical guests performing at SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT. The event celebrating 50 years of legendary SNL musical and comedy performances will also feature special appearances by Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Maya Rudolph, Paul Shaffer, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and more surprise guests.

Previously announced performers include Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, DEVO, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Robyn, The B-52s, and The Roots.

The one-night-only event is executive produced by Emmy Award winner Lorne Michaels and Grammy and Oscar winner Mark Ronson. SNL50: THE HOMECOMING CONCERT will stream live on Peacock on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

During the concert, Peacock’s Live Actions feature will allow viewers to add the upcoming Feb. 16 live show, SNL50: THE ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, to their “My Stuff” section to watch live or to save to watch later. During both the SNL50 homecoming concert and anniversary special, Peacock’s Chaptering feature will allow fans to easily navigate and jump to different sections of both shows.

