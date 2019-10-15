Character Media Announces Nominees For 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala

Character Media announced today the nominees for the 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala. The Gala is the preeminent awards show to recognize Asian American icons and changemakers in the entertainment industry, who are representing the community through their creativity and excellence. Nominees were voted on by Character Media's selection committee of experts, who represent various fields and creative disciplines, including film, television, music, sports, digital technology and philanthropy.

The following are this year's nominees. Additional awards will be announced at a later date.

Actor/Actress in Television:

Daniel Wu - "Into the Badlands"

Jameela Jamil - "The Good Place"

Karen Fukuhara - "The Boys"

Leonardo Nam - "Westworld"

Nico Santos - "Superstore"

Actor/Actress on Film:

Ali Wong - "Always Be My Maybe"

Awkwafina - "The Farewell"

Kumail Nanjiani - "Stuber"

Randall Park - "Always Be My Maybe"

Steven Yeun - "Burning"

Breakout Actor/Actress on Television:

Andrew Koji - "Warrior"

Derek Mio - "The Terror: Infamy"

Greta Lee - "Russian Doll"

Maya Erskine - "Pen15"

Sydney Park - "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists"

Breakout Actor/Actress on Film:

Charles Melton - "The Sun is Also a Star"

Himesh Patel - "Yesterday"

Maya Erskine - "Plus One"

Tiffany Chu - "Ms. Purple"

Viveik Kalra - "Blinded by the Light"

Comic Performance:

Ali Wong - "Always Be My Maybe"

Hasan Minhaj - "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj"

Jo Koy - "Comin' in Hot"

Ken Jeong - "Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho"

Ronny Chieng - "The Daily Show"

Director:

James Wan - "Aquaman"

Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi - "Free Solo"

Justin Chon - "Ms. Purple"

Lulu Wang - "The Farewell"

Nisha Ganatra - "Late Night"

Digital Influencer:

Bobby Hundreds

Bretman Rock

Jenn Im

Jubilee Media

Steven Lim

The award recipients will be announced at the 18th Annual Unforgettable Gala, held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, on December 14, 2019.





