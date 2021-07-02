Chandler Kinney & Maia Reficco Will Lead PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN

HBO Max has added Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco to the Max Original PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN. Lisa Soper ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") will direct the first two episodes of the series from Warner Bros. Television.

Chandler Kinney ("Zombies 2," "Lethal Weapon") will play "Tabby," an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby's hiding a secret.

Maia Reficco ("Strangers," "Evita," "Kally's Mashup") will play "Noa," a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls - a brand-new set of Little Liars - find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing PRETTY LITTLE LIARS universe - in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

RETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN is from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa ("Riverdale," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"). The series is produced by Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions and Alloy Entertainment ("Gossip Girl," "Pretty Little Liars," "The Vampire Diaries," "You") in association with Warner Bros. Television. Michael Grassi, Caroline Baron, and Alloy's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo are also executive producers of the series, which is based upon the bestselling series of books by Sara Shepard.

The series is scheduled to begin production later this summer at Upriver Studios in New York.

Photo Credit: Benjo Arwas, Courtney Brown