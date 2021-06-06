Cevin Soling's TIFFANY BRITTANY BROOKE Will Screen at Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Festival on June 4th

Writer-Director Cevin Soling's animated short "Tiffany Brittany Brooke" will make screen at the 6th Annual Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Festival, June 4th - 13th virtually on Eventive.

Based on a satirical book written by Soling and illustrated by Justo Borrero, and turned into an adult animation short, "Tiffany Brittany Brooke" tells the story of a young woman who leaves home to go to Hollywood so that she can follow her dream of becoming a prostitute. Despite her best efforts, she is unable to find a pimp and instead gets drawn into the sleazy world of acting, which she tries to keep secret from her parents to avoid humiliation.

Soling wrote, directed, and produced the 15-minute film. Yuri Lowenthal and Tara Platt, whose voices are featured in Marvel's "Spiderman" video-game, provided voice talent. Borrero designed the artwork, and Paul Essenhigh created the animation. Tan Chong Yew composed the film's score.

Soling's previous credits include: "The Gilligan Manifesto," "The War on Kids," which was honored as the best educational documentary at the New York Independent Film and Video Festival and was broadcast on Pivot, The Documentary Channel, and The Sundance Channel. "A Hole in the Head," which documented the potential benefits of boring a hole in one's skull, aired on The Learning Channel. Other animation works include "Boris the Dog," which premiered on MTV. "Ikland" documented Soling's efforts to rediscover the lost Ik tribe of northern Uganda, who were famously disparaged in the early 1970s as the worst people in the world. The NY Times and other major media outlets heralded the film. Soling is currently working on "The Summer of Hate," a documentary on the Beatles' controversial observations on religion and racism during their 1966 tour of America.

Soling has written a series of eight illustrated books under the heading of "The Rumpleville Chronicles." The first three titles, "The Jolly Elf," "The Disciples of Trotsky," and "The Bomb that Followed Me Home," were released through Monk Media. Prominent publishing industry reviewer, ForeWord Magazine described the books as such: "These quick bursts of cracked brilliance, these splintered bedtime stories for grown folks, have the power to make readers laugh, and then think, then scoff at the futility of thinking."

With surrounding cities like Madison, Chicago and Oshkosh hosting their own festivals dedicated to horror, co-directors Christopher House and Stephen Milek decided it was time Milwaukee had one to call its own. Thus, the Twisted Dream Film Festival was born in all its bloody glory. The TDFF is dedicated to showcasing celluloid terror with its willing audience, providing a haven for like-minded souls.

More at: http://www.twisteddreamsff.com/