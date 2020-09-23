Ceraphin Corporation CEO Announces the Launch of Haitian Broadcasting Network

On Thursday, July 30, 2020, the CEO of Ceraphin Corporation announced that the mass media company is looking forward to launching HBN in Haiti, the Caribbean country.

According to Werley Nortreus, the upcoming broadcasting organization called Haitian Broadcasting Network, also known as HBN, will be located in Haiti to broadcast entertainment and other programs.

"I am super excited to announce the launch of our new broadcasting brand called HBN. The channel will cover entertainment and other programs. Why not?", said Mr. Werley Nortreus while talking about his announcement on the local radio station called Bon Déjeuner! Radio and BDR! Live.

HBN (also known as Haitian Broadcasting Network) will be like a tv channel that will broadcast entertainment programs and more live on air. According to the CEO of Ceraphin Corporation, HBN is a new project and he's looking forward to launching it to the audience to bring more entertainment and fun to the public.

Remember that Ceraphin Corporation is the parent organization of Ceraphin Radio Network, the radio broadcasting network that owns more than 5 popular radio stations. Two of Ceraphin Radio Network's best-known radio stations are called Bon Déjeuner! Radio and iJazzy Classical and both are receiving millions of impressions online and thousands of listeners worldwide.

To find more info or to contribute to this project, please email Ceraphin Corporation boards at ceraphincorporation@hotmail.com

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You