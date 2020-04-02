Cast of THE CONNERS Ink New Deals to Return for Season 3

Deadline is reporting that the principal cast of the hit sitcom, The Conners, have closed deals to return for a third season of the show.

Negotiations for the new season began in January. According to the report, the series' stars negotiated pay raises from their rate of $375, 000 per episode fee from Season 2.

Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are all said to have landed a percentage from the series' back end as well.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

"The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.





