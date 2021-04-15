Cartoon Network Studios Debuts New Animated Shorts Program CARTOON CARTOONS

Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) unveiled TODAY Cartoon Cartoons, the next evolution of its prolific animated shorts program, signaling the studio's largest commitment to animated shorts production to date. Cartoon Cartoons will be the studio's first dedicated shorts program in over a decade with a mission to innovate the art of animated storytelling, showcase diverse stories, discover new voices and mentor the next generation of animators. The news was announced TODAY by Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (WBA).



Sam Register said: "Cartoon Network Studios has a proud legacy of animated shorts. We are building on that legacy TODAY with a program that will champion new and diverse voices, energize creativity and provide resources for artists to share their stories with the world. I am so grateful to the producers serving on our Creative Council and our partner organizations for their commitment to make Cartoon Cartoons a successful and creatively rewarding endeavor."



The initial CNS shorts program began in 1995 as World Premiere Toons and thrived as a creative incubator for artists to freely develop and create animated content. Shorts have continued to be an important part of CNS' production pipeline ever since and in many different forms. Through its existence, the program served as a launch pad for a number of innovative artists and highly successful award-winning series such as Dexter's Laboratory (Genndy Tartakovsky), THE POWERPUFF GIRLS (Craig McCracken), Chowder (C.H. Greenblatt), REGULAR SHOW (J.G. Quintel) and STEVEN UNIVERSE (Rebecca Sugar).



Shorts produced through Cartoon Cartoons will vary in length and subject matter, from character driven and comedic narratives to experimental animation, for a variety of audiences spanning preschoolers to adults. As they explore, develop and refine their ideas, artists will receive focused studio support from a dedicated production team and veteran producer mentorship. Finished shorts have the potential to be globally distributed by WarnerMedia across a variety of platforms including linear broadcast through Cartoon Network, streaming through HBO Max, online and much more. The program will be open to artists and producers of all experience levels from both inside and outside Cartoon Network Studios.