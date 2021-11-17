Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper & More Join BOSTON STRANGLER Film

Carrie Coon, Chris Cooper, and Alessandro Nivola have joined 20th Century's Boston Strangler film. The movie will be written and directed by Matt Ruskin.

Deadline reports is based on the Boston Strangler murders. Carrie Coon will play Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and her fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city's MOST INFAMOUS serial killer and worked around the clock to keep women informed.

The film is set to begin production in Boston next month.

Carrie Coon's stage credits include: Three Sisters, THE MARCH (Steppenwolf Theatre Company), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Arena Stage); The Girl in the Yellow Dress (Next Theatre Company); The Real Thing (Writers' Theatre); Magnolia (Goodman Theatre); Bronte (Remy Bumppo Theatre Company), Reasons to Be Pretty, Blackbird (Renaissance Theaterworks); The Diary of Anne Frank, Anna Christie, Our Town (Madison Repertory Theatre); and four seasons with the American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin. Television and film credits include The Playboy Club, various commercials and One in a Million. A native of Copley, Ohio, she received her MFA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.