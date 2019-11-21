Carole King To Present Artist Of The Decade Honor To Taylor Swift at the AMAs

dick clark productions and ABC announced today that legendary singer/songwriter Carole King will present the coveted Artist of the Decade honor to Taylor Swift at the "2019 American Music Awards." The show, hosted by Ciara and broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, will feature performances from Swift, as well as Christina Aguilera & A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Kesha feat. Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone feat. Travis Scott & Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain.



"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to present Taylor with the Artist of the Decade honor," said King. "She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience. As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights."



Presenters at the "2019 American Music Awards" include King, as well as Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Chadwick Boseman, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Rivers Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu.



The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.



For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

