Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen Join Cast of Netflix's SORTA LIKE A ROCK STAR

Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner Carol Burnett, Fred Armisen (Los Espookys, Big Mouth), Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways, Casual), Justina Machado (One Day At A Time, Queen of the South), Judy Reyes (Claws, Succession), Gerald Isaac Waters (Angie Tribeca), Taylor Richardson (Slender Man, Rise), and Anthony Jacques (Atypical), join the previously announced Auli'i Cravalho (Moana) in the upcoming film Sorta Like a Rock Star.

Sorta Like a Rock Star, directed by Brett Haley, follows a teenage girl who, despite her difficult circumstances, is preternaturally optimistic about the world and her place in it. She often helps those around her, resulting in powerful bonds with a disparate group of outsiders in her community, until she faces a devastating loss and can no longer ignore the challenges in her own life.

The film is an adaptation of Matthew Quick's (Silver Lining's Playbook) novel by the same name.

Haley most recently directed the musical comedy Hearts Beat Loud starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons. He is currently in post-production on All The Bright Places starring Elle Fanning and Justice Smith. Based on the internationally bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, the feature will be released by Netflix in 2020.

The film will be produced by Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Lee Stollman; Temple HIll Entertainment's Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner. The Gotham Group and Temple Hill last collaborated on The Maze Runner films for a Fox. The Gotham Group has previously collaborated with Netflix on Kodachrome. They are currently in production on Henry Selick's Wendell & Wild for Netflix.

Principal photography is set to begin this October.





