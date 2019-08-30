Carey Mulligan Will Lead THE DIG on Netflix

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carey Mulligan will star in period drama "The Dig" opposite Ralph Fiennes. The film lands at Netflix.

Based on a true story and set at the turn of World War II, Dig focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches. The hunch ultimately pays off.

Mulligan will be playing the widow, Edith Pretty, while Fiennes plays Basil Brown, a local archeologist that works with the widow only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators.

Mulligan recently starred in "Girls and Boys" on Broadway and the West End. She's also known for roles in "The Great Gatsby," "Inside Llewyn Davis," and "An Education," for which she was nominated for the Academy Award for best actress.

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





